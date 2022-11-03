NIA records P200 million damage due to ''Paeng''

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) recorded about P200 million worth of damage due to the effect of Severe Tropical Storm ''Paeng'' in Southern Philippines.

This was revealed by NIA Administrator Benny Antiporda during the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Wednesday.

"Based on the report that we have received so far from Mindanao. Well, when it comes to the irrigation system, the damage to our irrigation system reached about 200 million pesos," he said.

Antiporda said NIA will make sure water supply will be available in the affected areas.

"We will conduct what we call a remedy first to make sure that the operation for the continued water supply for the people will be sustained. And of course, we will just wait for the funding to make sure that everything will be fixed," he said.

Antiporda said the NIA will make sure the irrigation system will become "disaster resilient" when it will be repaired by the government. Robina Asido/DMS