Crop damage due to ''Paeng'' to exceed P260 million: Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said damage caused by Severe Tropical Storm ''Paeng'' to the agriculture sector will surpass P260 million ''as we get more reports.''

Citing their latest report, Marcos said crop damage rose to P260 million from P54.97 million reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) during the weekend.

"I’m afraid to say this will grow higher as we get more reports to come in," said Marcos, who is also agriculture secretary, in a press conference in Noveleta, Cavite last Monday.

"The estimated (damage to agriculture) is still tentative since the DA (Department of Agriculture) is still making rounds," he added.

In its latest report last Monday, the NDRRMC said agricultural damage reached P435.4 million. There were 24,813 farmers and 16,200 hectares of farmland nationwide affected by ''Paeng.''

Marcos said many affected farmers have just finished planting. DMS