Gov't looking at Japan-assisted project to solve Cavite flood problem

The government is working on a long-term solution to Cavite’s flooding problem, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday, noting that a project financed through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) could be a possibility.

“Kaya’t naghahanap kami ng long-term solution para dito. May possibility na mayroong project na approved na galing sa Japanese --- sa JICA --- na palalakihin nila ‘yung ilog para mas malaki ang dadaanan ng tubig and then mayroon siyempre may mga flood control na gagawin. So iyon ang long term,” Marcos said in a media interview during his visit to the evacuees in Noveleta, Cavite.

“Pero in the short term, I think more or less nabantayan na natin, naalagaan na natin lahat ng mga naging biktima, so we are at the stage now of rebuilding,” Marcos pointed out.

Heavy rains induced by Severe Tropical Storm ''Paeng'' damaged Cavite's flood control system exposing its resident to high flood water.

“Eh lahat ng tubig galing Tagaytay dito pumupunta eh. So talagang ang lakas ng tubig. Nasira ‘yung mga flood control kaya’t nakapasok ‘yung tubig, nabaha nang husto,” the President said, mentioning the aerial survey he just conducted.

The government, he said, must find a solution to Cavite’s problem to prevent severe flooding in the future.

"The good thing is people already returned to their homes and have been rebuilding damaged houses, " Marcos said, stressing that authorities continue to provide support.

Marcos was in Cavite to lead the distribution of financial aid to the beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) assistance to individuals in crisis situations program.

After the distribution, Marcos also presided over a situation briefing of all National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Office of Civil Defense (OCD), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and local government officials. Office of the Press Secretary