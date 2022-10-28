BI inaugurates NAIA 24/7 one-stop-shop

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) inaugurated its new 24/7 One-Stop-Shop Office at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The office, which will primarily cater to foreign passengers needing visa extensions and exit clearances, is located at the 3rd level, Government Clearing Center of the NAIA Terminal 3.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco led the ceremony held on October 27, and was joined by key officials of the BI, the Department of Justice, and the Manila International Airport Authority.

Tansingco said the office will cater only to international passengers that would be needing immigration documents. Other foreign nationals are advised to visit any of the BI's almost 60 offices nationwide. DMS