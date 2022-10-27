''Paeng'' seen making landfall in Isabela-Cagayan area: NDRRMC

Tropical Depression “Paeng” is expected to make landfall in Isabela and Cagayan by Sunday or Monday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday.

In an interview with dzBB, NDRRMC spokesperson Bernardo Alejandro IV said Isabela and Cagayan, which were on red alert due to the magnitude 6.4 earthquake, will keep that status through All Saints Day and Tropical Depression ''Paeng''.

“We are preparing Region 2, CAR (Cordillera Administrative Region), and Region 1 because it (“Paeng'') will pass there. We just finished meeting with Pagasa (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration). They said it will head to Region 2. They are expecting it to make landfall in Isabela and Cagayan by Sunday or Monday,” Alejandro said.

“We are on red alert for the earthquake. We are also on red alert for Paeng. And of course, we will also be on red alert for All Saints Day,” he added.

“Paeng” maintained its strength while moving westward at 10 km/h over the Philippine Sea, Pagasa said in its 5 pm bulletin.

It had maximum winds of 45 km/h and gusts of up to 55 km/h.

Quezon, Bicol Region, Visayas and the northern and western portions of Mindanao will experience heavy rains due to the trough of “Paeng” and the shear line, Pagasa said.

Based on Pagasa’s latest forecast track, a tropical cyclone wind signal may be hoisted over areas in Eastern and Bicol Region Thursday morning, and the highest wind signal that would be hoisted could be signal number four, said Pagasa weather specialist Raymond Ordinario.

“Paeng” is expected to move westward until Thursday afternoon before turning west northwestward until Saturday afternoon while moving towards Northern Luzon.

Pagasa said “Paeng” will intensify into a tropical storm on Thursday and may reach typhoon category before making landfall. Jaspearl Tan/DMS