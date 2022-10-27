Japan participates in 78th Anniversary of the Battle of Surigao Strait commemoration

On 24-25 October, Commander Sekine Takeharu, the Vice Defense Attache of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, joined in the commemoration of the Anniversary of the Battle of Surigao Strait.

On behalf of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, Sekine took part in a series of activities and ceremonies hosted by the provincial government of Surigao del Norte to mark the 78th anniversary of the historic event.

On October 24, Sekine, together with Surigao del Norte Mayor Pablo Yves Dumlao, led the wreath-laying ceremony at the Japanese cremation site inside the Surigao del Norte National High School (SDNNHS).

The ceremony was also graced by Richard Sission, the charge d’affaires of the Australian Embassy in the Philippines, and Capt. Jack Silver, the executive officer of the Joint Australian Training Team-Philippines.

The Commemoration of the Battle of Surigao Strait in Dinagat Island followed the next day on October 25.

The four-part Memorial Ceremonies of the Battle of Surigao included messages of Solidarity from the embassies of Japan, US, and Australia in the Philippines, the wreath laying ceremonies at the Battle of Surigao Strait Memorial Site, and the lighting of the Memorial Flame.

The ceremonies concluded with a wreath-laying and flower offering at sea.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Dinagat Island Provincial Governance Center (Governor’s Hall) was also conducted on the same day. The new provincial capitol, which takes inspiration from Japan’s IJN Yamashiro battleship, will house the Battle of Surigao Strait memorabilia.

Sekine delivered charge d’affaires Matsuda Kenichi's message on his behalf, in which he paid sincerest tribute to those who suffered and perished during the war in the Philippines.

In his message, he added that Japan will continue in the steadfast course of a peace-loving nation as it has long devoted itself to world peace and prosperity. Japan Information and Culture Center