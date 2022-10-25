Woman found dead with pet dog in QC condominium

A woman reportedly jumped to her death with her pet dog from a condominium building in Quezon City on Sunday night.

The 47-year-old woman ,investigators said, arrived at the condominium at

around 5:15 p.m. and proceeded to her unit on the 45th floor.

A security guard of the building said he heard a loud thud from the parking ramp. He saw the woman and her black dog sprawled on the ground.

The victim's son told police his mother has been suffering from depression for two years and has been taking prescription pills.

The woman also left a handwritten note apologizing to her son. DMS