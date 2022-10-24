「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

10月24日のまにら新聞から

QC police to use drones to fight crime

［ 116 words｜2022.10.24｜英字 (English) ］

Residents and workers in Quezon City should expect quicker response

from lawmen as police will use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) , or

known as drones, to fight crimes.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre

III said the drones ''will give us live feed in the command center.''

Using its 20 drones will help Quezon City detect crimes, especially from motorcycle riding groups, said Torre.

Quezon City is the biggest city in the National Capital Region.

Torre said policemen have been practicing how to use the drones for

about a month. Cops are looking at using the drones soon.

Quezon City police will also use drones to monitor cemeteries during All Saints Day. DMS

