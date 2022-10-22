DTI may pull out instant noodle products if FDA finds high sodium content

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) may pull out instant noodle products if the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) issue a recall order due to high sodium content.

"Yes. Actually, the FDA has the authority to issue a recall order. Once the FDA issued a recall order, the DTI will help them in its enforcement," Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said during the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Friday.

"Once the recall order is issued by the FDA, we will also remove it from the bulletin and we will make sure that it will not be sold in the retail market," she added.

Castelo said the issue onhigh sodium content in instant noodles was endorsed by the DTI to the FDA and the Department of Health after Senator Raffy Tulfo raised the issue during the budget hearing early this week.

"Actually, we are thankful to Senator Tulfo for bringing this up in the budget hearing because the DTI was alerted. Immediately after the hearing, we made an endorsement to the FDA," she said.

"(DTI) Secretary (Alfredo) Pascual sent the letter already to Director General Samuel Zacate of FDA, we also (sent) DOH, OIC-Undersecretary Rosette Vergeire the communication, so that the DOH and FDA will really look into the sodium content of the instant noodles because it is high according to Senator Tulfo. Instant noodles have at least 1,000 grams (sodium). That is why the FDA and DOH should really look into it," he added. Robina Asido/DMS