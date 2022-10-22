Marcos issues orders to control ASF, bans all trucks with pig and pork products from outside Panay for 60 days

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr issued directives to control African Swine Fever, including a ban on all trucks with pig and pork products from outside Panay region for 60 days.

This was announced by Marcos Friday after meeting the agriculture cluster of the Private Sector Advisory Council.

Marcos is the current agriculture secretary.

Marcos also made clear his plan for the institutionalization of the Department of Science and Technology’s digital platform Sarai that will provide agricultural stakeholders with site-specific crop advisories based on data gathered from Diwate micro-satellite.

Through the DOST program, farmers and fishermen will be able to access real-time and updated information on farm conditions, including weather outlook, drought and flooding forecasting, disease detection and infestation

To improve income of farmers, Marcos ordered the acceleration of replanting of coconut trees and distribution of seedings as well as intercropping for better land use.

The chief executive also told the Department of Agriculture to review the Act for Salt Iodization Nationwide (ASIN) law to revive salt farming as an additional livelihood for the fisherfolk to augment their income.

The ASIN Law, or the Republic Act 8172, is the requirement of the addition of iodine to salt intended for animal and human consumption to eradicate micronutrient malnutrition in the country. DMS