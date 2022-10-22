Two reported dead in Cagayan from ''Obet'': PDRRMO

Two people from Cagayan province died because of the effect of Tropical Depression ''Obet'', the head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said Friday.

In a radio interview, Ruelie Rapsing said a couple were reported missing when they failed to return after they sailed out to the waters of Abulug municipality on Thursday morning.

"This afternoon their bodies were found at the shore of Sanchez Mira," he said.

Rapsing said the weather has improved but the northwest and northeastern towns are experiencing light rains.

He also noted that there were around 2,000 people that were preemptively evacuated from six towns of Cagayan.

As of 5pm, four areas in extreme northern Luzon remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One as ''Obet'' is expected to intensify into a tropical storm on Saturday morning.

Signal number one is still up over the areas of Batanes, Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan including the towns of Santa Ana and Gonzaga.

''Obet'', which had winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70kph was last spotted at 75 km east of Basco, Batanes while moving westward at the speed of 20kph.

According to the state weather bureau, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may likely be experienced over Batanes and Babuyan Islands on Friday night until early Saturday.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over the mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (Pagasa) forecast shows that ''Obet''may reach tropical storm category between tonight and tomorrow morning.

Its intensification is expected once the tropical cyclone moves over the West Philippine Sea.

Pagasa said ''Obet ''is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Saturday morning or afternoon. Robina Asido/DMS