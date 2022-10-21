Marcos on Leyte Landing anniversary: PH will continue to be peacemaker

President Ferdinand Marcos on Thursday said his government would continue working for more enhanced diplomatic ties with its global partners and advocate peace-building initiatives domestically to attain stability and progress.

“As President, I assure you that this administration will always advocate for peace and unity. Domestically, we will strengthen our peace-building efforts, especially in conflict-affected areas,” Marcos said in his address during the 78th Leyte Landing commemoration in Palo, Leyte.

“Externally, we will continue to pursue the enhancement of our relations with our neighbors towards ensuring security and addressing global issues such as facilitating post-pandemic growth and addressing climate change,” he added.

Marcos said his administration will continue supporting initiatives that will not only preserve the country’s historical and cultural sites but also deepen the Filipino people’s sense of national identity and inclusivity.

Marcos reminded the attendees of the tremendous human and economic cost of wars, highlighting that it is, therefore, vital to keep the peace and its role as an enabler of economic growth and development.

Marcos added that the Second World War had taught the world a lesson that nations can achieve great feats and avoid even greater sufferings if people open their hearts and minds to listen and talk and cooperate for the welfare of all.

Addressing the global community, Marcos urged its members to continue moving forward by building a future where relationships are defined not by circumstances or differences.

“Rather, let our relationships be defined by our shared values and ideals, which are stronger and more enduring,” he said.

The President also honored the courage and heroism demonstrated by Filipino war veterans during World War II, which he said, were instrumental in the peace and freedom that the nation enjoys today.

Expressing the country’s gratitude, the chief executive said: “I likewise assure that the Philippine Government shall continue to look after the welfare of our war veterans.”

“Although we can never truly repay the price they paid for their gifts of peace and freedom, we can honor their heroism and their memory by continuing the great work they began," Marcos said. Presidential News Desk