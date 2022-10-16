Six persons die in Quezon City fire

Six persons, including three minors, died in a fire that struck a house in Quezon City early Saturday, officials said.

Probers identified the fatalities as Estelito Buenaflor, Allan Domingo, Domingo's live-in partner Janelle Anne Merfria, and their three children.

The victims' remains were recovered by firefighters in their two-story house at a subdivision in Barangay Pasong Tamo.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the fire started at around 1:54 a.m. and reached the first alarm.

The BFP said the blaze began on the ground floor and was extinguished around 3:20 am.

Arson probers found two bodies at the ground floor, two at the stairs and two at the second floor. DMS