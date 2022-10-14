US 3rd MEF commander visits PH Navy, discusses way forward for naval interoperability

The Commanding General of the United States 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) and Marine Forces Japan, Lt. Gen. James Bierman, made a courtesy visit at the Philippine Navy (PN) headquarters on Wednesday.

Following the arrival honors rendered by sailors and marines, Bierman was received by the Naval Inspector General, Maj. Gen. Jonas Lumawag who represented the acting PN Flag Officer In Command. The two marine generals had a forward-looking discussion on the future of exercises between the fleet and marine forces of the two allied nations.

Bierman enjoined his Philippine counterpart to determine important areas that need to be included in the conduct of future training and exercises as the US is “working very hard on more naval interoperability between the navy and the marine corps.”

Lumawag identified trainings related to cyberspace and territorial defense operations as critical capabilities that need to be focused on and be developed, including having more exercises “up north and down south” of the country.

The two leaders vowed to address and overcome tough challenges in terms of interoperability as both forces continue to work together toward peace and stability in the region. Navy Public Affairs