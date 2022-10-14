Two fishermen reported dead due to ''Maymay'': PDRRMO

Two people were reported because of Tropical Depression ''Maymay'' in the province of Cagayan, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO)said on Thursday.

In a radio interview, Ruellie Rapsing, Cagayan PDRRMO chief, said the body of the previously reported missing fisherman from Sta. Ana was found dead in the municipality of Gonzaga.

It can be recalled that the other victim is also a fisherman whose body was found behind his capsize boat in Buguey.

In another radio interview, NDRRMC spokesman Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said the death of the two fishermen are still being validated.

"We are still verifying... although it is already reported in some media outfits... There is a validation process that is why we have not officially included it in our sitrep but we have received these reports and we are validating these two deaths from Cagayan," he said.

Alejandro said a total of 7,069 population or 1,857 families in 34 barangays were affected in Regions 2 and 3.

"In terms of damage there were 112 areas flooded in Region 2 in Cagayan, 99 areas reportedly experienced flooding and then of course in Cordillera Administrative Region," he said.

Although Maymay weakened into a low pressure area Thursday, Rapsing said there are areas under orange rainfall alert, the second highest rain warning. Robina Asido/DMS