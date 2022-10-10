Philippine Army reaffirms ties with JGSDF

Philippine Army reaffirms ties with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) during the International Land Defence Exposition in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on Wednesday.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Philippine Army spokesman, said Army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr., met with JGSDF vice chief of staff Lt. Gen. Toshikazu Yamane to reaffirm ties between the two ground forces.

Trinidad said Brawner and Yamane talked about "sustaining the robust bilateral ties between the two ground forces during the exhibit that attracts more than 700 Australian and international defense contractors and military leaders from across the globe."

"It can be noted that over the decades, the JGDSF has become one of the key partners of PA in beefing up its disaster-response capabilities," he said.

Trinidad recalled that Brawner, and Brig. Gen. Raul Jesus Caldez, Philippine Marine Corps Acting Commandant, signed the trilateral terms of reference (TOR) with JGSDF Chief of Staff Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide during the 6th PA-PMC-JGSDF "Strategic Guidance on Cooperation” on July 27, 2022.

"The updated TOR laid the groundwork for engagements among PA, PMC, and JGSDF, which includes Japan’s Marine Unit. The TOR is geared at enhancing defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthening cooperation against emerging threats in new domains, among others, he said.

Brawner also met with his counterparts from the United States (US Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General Lt. Gen. James Jerrard), Australia ( Australian Army Chief Lt. Gen. Simon Stuart), Cambodia (Royal Cambodian Army Commander Lt. Gen. Hun Manet), New Zealand (New Zealand Army Chief Maj. Gen. John Boswell) and US Marine Corps Forces Pacific (MARFORPAC) 1st Division Commander Maj. Gen. Benjamin Watson to reinforce strong ties and explore possible partnerships with foreign forces during the International Land Defence Exposition in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia from October 4 to October 6. Robina Asido/DMS