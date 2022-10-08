Two soldiers killed as NPAs allegedly attack Eastern Samar community

Two soldiers were killed while three others, including a 10-year-old girl,were wounded when the members of the New People's Army (NPA) allegedly attacked a community in Eastern Samar on Friday.

Capt. Ryan Layug, public affairs chief of the 8th Infantry Division, said the attack transpired at the vicinity of Barangay Dorillo, Jipapad, Eastern Samar.

Layug said two soldiers identified as Sergeant Allan Tallania and Private First Class Lou Mark Mengote, both from the 52nd Infantry Battalion of the Army's 8th Infantry Division, and a 10-year-old girl were wounded.

The two soldiers killed were identified as Staff Sergeant John Flores and Private First Class Mark Siscar.

"The wounded were already taken to hospitals for medical treatment while the cadavers of two fallen soldiers were already retrieved from the site," he said.

Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone condemned the attack.

"This act is totally irresponsible. We are working for peace and development in the province and region. In fact, I just came from nearby municipalities of Maslog to deliver government services. This action will not deter us from pursuing our commitment to our people of bringing peace and development" he said.

It can be recalled that the Barangay Council of Dorillo, Jipapad, Eastern Samar declared the CPP-NPA-NDF as persona non grata in their village on March 2020. Robina Asido/DMS