Japan, Philippine defense officials discuss ways to strengthen cooperation

Japan and Philippine defense officials discussed ways to strengthen cooperation to ensure security and stability in the region.

Arsenio Andolong, Department of National Defense (DND) spokesman, said during the sidelines of his official visit in Hawaii, DND Officer-in-Charge Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino, Jr., met with Japan Defense Minister Yasukasu Hamada last September 30.

"The discussions during the meeting revolved around the current security developments in the region, particularly the situation in the South and East China Seas, and ways to strengthen Philippines-Japan bilateral defense cooperation through possible conduct of maritime cooperative activities, technology transfers, and dialogues at all levels, in order to address shared security challenges and advance cooperation," he said.

"Both officials agreed to discuss other frameworks of cooperation that would further expand and deepen Philippines-Japan bilateral relations and support each country's efforts in ensuring a secure and stable environment," he added.

Andolong said the two defense officials "also emphasized that the meeting is timely and an important follow-on engagement from the meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last September 21, 2022 to further discuss future cooperative activities in the field of defense and security."

During the same day, Faustino also met with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles.

Andolong said during their meeting "both officials exchanged views on the security situation in the Asia-Pacific region."

"They also explored ways to strengthen Philippines-Australia bilateral defense relations through maritime cooperation activities, counter-terror trainings, education and professionalization opportunities as well as dialogues and consultations to address shared security challenges and advance common interests," he said.

"Also emphasized during the meeting are prospects for multilateral training activities with like-minded countries in addressing traditional and non-traditional security concerns," he added. Robina Asido/DMS