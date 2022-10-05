Bilateral Kamandag exercise starts

The bilateral training exercise between the Philippine Marine Corps and the United States Marine Corps officially started Monday at the Bonifacio Naval Station.

Rear Admiral Caesar Bernard Valencia , Acting Flag Officer in Command of the Philippine Navy, presided over the opening ceremony.

The Philippine Marine Corps and the US Marine Corps are joined by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Republic of Korea Marine Corps as observers.

The events are slated as follows:

- Amphibious Operations ? San Antonio Zambales on October 5-7 with capability demonstration on October 7;

- Amphibious Raid and Land Search and Rescue (SAR) ? Claveria, Aparri, and Palaui Island, all of Cagayan on October 1-12;

- Humanitarian Assistance ? Mavulis Island and Basco, Batanes on October 4-8;

- Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) ? Capaz, Tarlac on October 1-13 with capability demonstration on October 13;

- Reconnaissance Training ? Ternate, Cavite on October 3-12;

- Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Training ? San Antonio, Zambales on October 3-14;

- Information Operation and STRATCOM training ? Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on October 10-11;

- Maritime Awareness and Coastal Defense ? Palawan on October 3-14.

All exercise events are based on fictional scenario enhancing bilateral cooperation and interoperability among the participating forces.

The training is expected to build effective and ready forces capable of responding to security challenges. It allows the participating forces to plan, coordinate, and conduct combined military operations that can be applied across all ranges of military operations including amphibious operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

As the national maneuver amphibious force, the Philippine Marine Corps has the amphibious capability that is most flexible and effective for national contingency.

The regular conduct of the exercise helps equip Marines with the latest techniques, tactics, and procedures in maneuver warfare.

Brig. Gen. Raul Jesus Caldez, exercise director, acknowledged, “The Kamandag exercise certainly boosts our territorial defense capabilities as we continue training with our allied forces in the region.” Marine Corps Public Affairs Office