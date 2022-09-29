Philippine Army, Philippine Marines, JGSDF hold 6th staff talks

The Philippine Army (PA), Philippine Marine Corps (PMC), and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) held the 6th PA-PMC-JGSDF Staff Talks in Tokyo from September 27 to September 28.

The staff talks, which will be hosted by the three parties in rotation, aim to develop annual and medium-term activities that will enhance capabilities and sustain trilateral relations.

Philippine Army Assistant Chief of Staff for Plans Colonel Benjamin Leander, PMC Chief of Staff Colonel Larry Batalla, and Colonel Oku Kazumasa of the JGSDF led the staff talks in Tokyo.

Leander also led the Philippine Army delegation in rendering a courtesy call on JGSDF Chief of Staff General Yoshihide Yoshida on September 27.

It can be recalled that Army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr., and Brig. Gen. Raul Jesus Caldez, PMC acting commandant, signed the trilateral terms of reference with JGSDF Chief of Staff Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide during the 6th iteration of the PA-PMC-JGSDF "Strategic Guidance on Cooperation” on July 27.

The updated terms of reference laid the groundwork for engagements among PA, PMC, and JGSDF, which includes Japan’s Marine Unit. The terms of reference are geared at enhancing defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthening cooperation against emerging threats in new domains, among others.

PA and the JGSDF signed an earlier terms of reference more than seven years ago. JGDSF is one of the key partners of PA in beefing up its disaster-response capabilities. Army Public Affairs