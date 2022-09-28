Crop losses from ''Karding'' surpass P 1 billion

Crop losses from Super Typhoon ''Karding'' reached more than one billion pesos, the Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

The DA said agricultural damage amounting to P 1.29 billion was reported in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos , Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Bicol Region.

It said ''Karding'' also affected 82,158 farmers and fisherfolk, 141,312 hectares of agricultural areas with volume of production loss at 72,231 metric tons.

The affected agricultural commodities include rice, corn, high value crops, fisheries, livestock and poultry.

DA data shows that P959.8 million worth of rice, P40.5 million worth of corn, P271.4 million worth of high value crops, P17 million worth of fisheries and around P560,000 worth of livestock and poultry were affected by ''Karding''. Robina Asido/DMS