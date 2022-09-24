Marcos, Kishida eye more talks about maritime issue: press secretary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are eyeing further discussion about maritime issues in the West Philippine Sea, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said on Friday.

"Certainly maritime issues were forefront in the agenda: maritime law, maritime security, and peace in our region. So that was one of the primary considerations on the side of the Japanese Prime Minister," Cruz-Angeles said in a press conference in New York.

"We will see what will be the result of this one. I understand they are setting for further talks on this matter," she added.

Marcos and Kishida met in person for the first time on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York.

Angeles noted that the talks between Marcos and Kishida "waren't very specific yet because this is just a sideline talk."

She also said that during the meeting "nothing specific has been mentioned with regard to" the possible state visit of Marcos to Japan within the year. Robina Asido/DMS