CHR to investigate Basilan ambush

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has launched a motu propio investigation on the attack allegedly committed by members of the Abu Sayyaf that killed three soldiers in Al-Barka, Basilan on September 15.

Based on initial reports, the victims were ambushed by at least six men while on their way to a hill to replace another group manning an army detachment of the 18th Infantry Battalion.

The Commission continues to strongly denounce any arbitrary attack that brazenly violates the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and tramples on the right to life. In the context of armed hostilities, disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force is prohibited under IHL.

Belligerent armed groups and rogue elements that commit human rights abuses must be pursued and held accountable to ensure justice and to uphold the rule of law.

We express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the fallen soldiers as we continue to call for durable solutions that will put to end the cycle of senseless violence and acts of terror in conflict-ridden areas in Mindanao. CHR Strategic Communication Division