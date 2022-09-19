New BI chief to implement reforms to modernize bureau

New Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said he will implement reforms to improve and modernize its services.

“We are looking at ways to modernize the bureau, both in terms of technologies and of services,” said Tansingco, who took his oath of office before Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla Thursday.

“We are looking into ways of modernizing the Bureau through e-services and man-less transactions. Not only will this up the level of the agency, but it will also serve as a major deterrent for illicit activities by removing opportunities for corruption,” said Tansingco.

“We will also be pushing for the new immigration law that will update the 82-year-old Philippine immigration act to ensure that we adapt to modern times,” he added.

Tansingco is the first appointed BI Commissioner that came from the ranks.

He worked at the BI from 2007 to 2017, holding key posts including chief of staff and technical assistant of the Office of the Commissioner, and as a lawyer of the BI Board of Special Inquiry.

He is a certified public accountant, and was admitted to the bar in 1991. DMS