New JICA-DENR bridge in Ifugao shines hope on upland farmers

A new concrete bridge with access road was completed Friday in Mayoyao, Ifugao giving hope to upland farmers in the area who needed access to new markets and social services.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) led the momentous turnover of the bridge on September 16.

For years, farmers and residents in Barangays Alimit and Nattum in Mayoyao traverse an aged hanging bridge made of steel cable, which ​is already rusted, structurally weak, and most likely to be damaged when ​hit by natural calamities like strong typhoons.

Now, under the assistance of the JICA and DENR, a new 80-meter bridge and access road rose above the ordinary footpaths in Mayoyao that dramatically changed the way of living in the community.

People can have better and safer access to both ends of the river and will not be forced to resort to crossing the river on foot when transporting goods and services that the old narrow bridge cannot accommodate.

The JICA-DENR cooperation on Forestland Management Project (FMP) has been building various kinds of agroforestry support facilities in upland communities while also supporting forest conservation efforts. The cooperation has been a great success empowering upland communities to improve their livelihood, develop agricultural-based enterprises, and become partners in conserving the forests.

For the agroforestry support facility in Ifugao alone, more than 1,600 people including farmers stand to benefit by having an easier, accessible means to transport agriculture and non-agriculture products to markets, allow students to reach schools safely, and have access to medical centers.

Present with JICA during the Turnover and Acceptance event were Ifugao Representative Solomon Chungalao; Provincial Governor Jerry Dalipog; Mayoyao Municipal Mayor Jimmy Padchanan Jr.; DENR-CAR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo; DENR Foreign-Assisted and Special Projects Service Director Al Orolfo; Embassy of Japan First Secretary Tachikawa Jumpei, and the main beneficiaries of the bridge, the partner People’s Organizations (POs) and community in Mayoyao.

“One of the important things from our partnership with DENR is that it exemplifies a community development model where different stakeholders like government, bilateral partners, and local farming communities cooperate to promote sustainable forest management,” said JICA Chief Representative Sakamoto Takema.

“The cooperation is also strengthening POs since they are learning skills and knowledge from the project on the best forest conservation practices, and is achieving the improvement of livelihood of people there,” Sakamoto added.

Eddie Maina, president of the Alimit Langayan Banao Farmers Organization, Inc. and a local farmer, shared that the new bridge offers them an opportunity to seek out new markets for their products. “This facility gives us hope when it comes to increasing our income and providing for our family,” said Maina.

The JICA-DENR cooperation ​is also helping upland farmers in communities near watershed areas at the project sites in Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Nueva Ecija, and Iloilo. Around 150 POs are benefitting from the project’s capacity development activities to support enterprise development, and strengthen their capacity in establishing over 70,000 hectares plantations of different modalities such as reforestation and agroforestry. JICA Philippines