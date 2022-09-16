Police nab 19 for illegal gambling at billiard hall where cue legend was playing

Police arrested 19 people for illegal gambling during a raid at a billiard hall in Santo Tomas City, Batangas on Wednesday where Filipino pool legend Efren “Bata” Reyes was playing as a guest.

Police raided the establishment after they received information people

were placing bets.

In a video of the operation shown on GMA News, Reyes was playing when policemen arrived. He looked surprised as the audience fled.

In an interview over GMA News, Reyes said he was invited to play and was unaware illegal bets were placed.

He said a policemen brought him to a corner so he won't be hurt.

Reyes was later released without any charges filed against him. He said he will be careful in accepting invitations to play in billiard halls. DMS