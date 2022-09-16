「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,950
$100=P5675

9月16日のまにら新聞から

Police nab 19 for illegal gambling at billiard hall where cue legend was playing

［ 126 words｜2022.9.16｜英字 (English) ］

Police arrested 19 people for illegal gambling during a raid at a billiard hall in Santo Tomas City, Batangas on Wednesday where Filipino pool legend Efren “Bata” Reyes was playing as a guest.

Police raided the establishment after they received information people

were placing bets.

In a video of the operation shown on GMA News, Reyes was playing when policemen arrived. He looked surprised as the audience fled.

In an interview over GMA News, Reyes said he was invited to play and was unaware illegal bets were placed.

He said a policemen brought him to a corner so he won't be hurt.

Reyes was later released without any charges filed against him. He said he will be careful in accepting invitations to play in billiard halls. DMS

前の記事2022年9月16日