Three soldiers killed in ''ongoing firefight'' in Basilan: military
［ 76 words｜2022.9.16｜英字 (English) ］
ZAMBOANGA CITY ? Three soldiers were killed in an ''ongoing'' attack by gunmen Thursday afternoon in Basilan, the military reported.
The attack took place around 1:30 pm in a detachment situated at Hill 510 in Barangay Magcawa, Al-Barka.
No identities of the slain soldiers were immediately available but one was a corporal and two private first class troopers of the 18th Infantry Battalion.
Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said “the firefight is ongoing”. DMS