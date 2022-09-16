Three soldiers killed in ''ongoing firefight'' in Basilan: military

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? Three soldiers were killed in an ''ongoing'' attack by gunmen Thursday afternoon in Basilan, the military reported.

The attack took place around 1:30 pm in a detachment situated at Hill 510 in Barangay Magcawa, Al-Barka.

No identities of the slain soldiers were immediately available but one was a corporal and two private first class troopers of the 18th Infantry Battalion.

Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said “the firefight is ongoing”. DMS