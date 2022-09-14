Alleged NPA leader arrested by military in Surigao City

An alleged high-ranking New People's Army (NPA) leader was arrested by government forces who were serving an arrest warrant for murder in Surigao City over the weekend.

Captain Linley Marl Dajao, civil military officer of the 401st Infantry Brigade, said arrested was Nenita Dolera, the secretary of Guerrilla Front 19 of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) operating in the province of Surigao del Sur.

Dajao said Dolera was arrested by joint military, police and coast guard forces at the port of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte around 9:18 pm of Saturday.

He said a warrant of arrest for murder was served on Dolera after information that she was in Leyte and returning on that day to Surigao City via fast craft.

Dayao said Dolera was brought to Surigao City Police Station for documentation and proper disposition and was transported to the headquarters of the regional police office in Butuan City where she is detained.

Col Rommel Almaria, commander of 401st Brigade said the Guerilla Front 19 is on the verge of collapse following the arrest of their leader.

"To the remaining members of the CTG, now is the best time to return to the folds of the law while there’s still time and opportunity”, he said. Robina Asido/DMS