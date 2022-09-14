「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Philippines sets aside sugar production for domestic market

The Philippines said its sugar production will be for domestic use and will not export the sweetener, the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) said on Tuesday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, as agriculture secretary, signed Sugar Order No.1 along with four others. This is the second time the Philippines will not export sugar.

SRA said it expects sugar production at 1,876, 135.36 metric tons for crop year 2022 to 2023.

The move was done after businessmen said sugar supply remained tight and prices have risen to as much as P100 a kilo in recent months.

The Philippines is also expected to import sugar to shore up its supply. DMS

