Former partylist spokesperson tapped to head BI

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. appointed on Monday a former spokesperson of a partylist to head of the Bureau of Immigration.

Last Monday, Malacanang released a copy of the appointment letter of Norman Tansingco.

"We confirm the appointment of Atty. Norman Gracera Tansingco as the Commissioner, Bureau of Immigration, Department of Justice," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a statement.

Tansingco was spokesperson of the 4Ps Partylist. DMS