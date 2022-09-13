Embassy of Japan urges vigilance vs groups giving false work and scholarship information

The Embassy of Japan in the Philippines warned students and workers against organizations allegedly providing misleading information about work and scholarship opportunities.

In a recent public service announcement posted in their Facebook page, the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines noted that it has come to their attention "that a third-party has been using images taken during recent events hosted by the Embassy" to provide misleading information to the public.

"The Embassy of Japan in the Philippines would like to remind those interested to work and/or study in Japan to always be vigilant against organizations that give misleading information regarding work and scholarship opportunities," the embassy stated.

"We enjoin you to practice proper due diligence to prevent fraudulent transactions with misrepresenting entities," it added.

The embassy noted that those images used by the third party organization "were taken without permission from the Embassy’s Facebook page."

"We condemn such actions and will not tolerate similar future activity," it stated. Robina Asido/DMS