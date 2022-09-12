PSE wants more potential IPO applicants to join LEAP

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) is encouraging more companies to join its Listing Engagement and Assistance Program (LEAP).

Since its introduction in the fourth quarter of 2020, 37 potential initial public offering (IPO) applicants have taken part in the program, of which three have successfully listed this year.

LEAP is the Exchange’s marketing program focused on assisting interested and potential listing applicants. The program provides handholding guidance to clients via one-on-one advisory sessions, access to online pre-listing assessment tools, and assistance in connecting potential clients to seasoned IPO advisors. The services offered under LEAP are free of charge.

“Business owners looking to raise funds through the stock market may not know where or how to begin their IPO journey or may feel overwhelmed by the process,'' said PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon.

Under our LEAP program, we guide them through the various stages of an IPO application and advise them on how to comply with the various requirements. A successful IPO will be beneficial to all capital market stakeholders and an IPO undertaken by a well-prepared company will have better chances to succeed,” said Monzon.

The LEAP pipeline consists of companies that are preparing to list on the Main and Small, Medium and Emerging (SME) Board of the PSE. The companies are in various industries including property, technology and business solutions, food and beverages manufacturing, specialty retailing, agricultural products, mining and materials, among others.

“An IPO is a milestone specific to each company. As such, we do not rush the process and allow the companies under LEAP to follow their own pace, with the proper guidance from our team and our pool of financial advisors,” Monzon added.

LEAP will be introduced to business owners who will be attending the Road to IPO 2022, a virtual event aimed at creating awareness about the benefits of IPO listing and the requirements and processes in successfully conducting a maiden share offering to the public.

The Road to IPO 2022 is scheduled on September 15 from 10 am to 5 pm.

The partner financial advisors of LEAP will also have booths at the Road to IPO 2022 to give attendees the opportunity to ask basic IPO questions and interact with their prospective IPO listing advisors.

LEAP partners who are part of the event include BDO Capital & Investment Corporation, BPI Capital Corporation, China Bank Capital Corporation, First Metro Investment Corporation, Investment & Capital Corporation of the Philippines, PNB Capital and Investment Corporation, RCBC Capital Corporation, SB Capital Investment Corporation and Unicapital, Inc.

The Road to IPO is a key initiative of the PSE in partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Trade and Industry. Corporate Communications Department