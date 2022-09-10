Hong Kong's 1st monkeypox case not Filipino: DOH

The first case of monkeypox in Hong Kong had travel history to the Philippines but is not a Filipino.

The Department of Health (DOH) said they have been informed by their Hong Kong counterparts about this.

"The nationality of the patient has yet to be confirmed to us by the Hong Kong Ministry of Health," said DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press conference.

"But what we can disclose, as confirmed by the official report to us by Hong Kong, is that it is not a Filipino national," she said.

It was earlier reported that Hong Kong's first case was a Filipino. DMS