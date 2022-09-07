Nine die from gastroenteritis in Iloilo City: mayor

The death toll due to cases of gastroenteritis in Iloilo City has risen to nine one week after the outbreak was declared by the city health office, Mayor Jerry Trenas said on Tuesday.

In a radio interview, Trenas added around 400 people, including babies and seniors, were hospitalized.

"NIne have died. Some are in the hospital, while others have already recovered. Those who experience severe (conditions) are babies, and seniors," he said.

Trenas said the local government learned that there are water refilling stations that have not passed or did not have an updated water potability test.

"It was caused by dirty water from the shallow wells and now we see that there are water refilling stations that are not compliant with the health protocol," he said.

Trenas said the city has closed down a total of 29 water refilling stations. He also ordered monthly of water potability tests as a requirement for water refilling stations.

He said the local government is inspecting more than 10,000 shallow wells in Iloilo where around 3,000 were already checked.

"We are prioritizing water quality of the wells, especially that we already have face-to-face classes and by November we will be in full face to face classes," he said. Robina Asido/DMS