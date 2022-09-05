Cagayan Valley OCD reports no adverse effects so far from ''Henry

Cagayan Valley did not suffer any adverse effects from Typhoon “Henry”, a spokesman for the regional civil defense office said Sunday.

Michael Conag, chief public information officer (PIO) of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), told dzBB that they have not yet received any reports of damage caused by “Henry”.

“So far, we are still waiting for the reports of the field officers and their concerned agencies. And so far, except for one family that evacuated, there have been no adverse effects left by Typhoon 'Henry',” Conag said.

Power and water supply were not disrupted, he added.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 5 am bulletin said Typhoon “Henry” has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In the next 24 hours, it is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon and to bring rains over the northern and western parts of Northern Luzon and the western part of Northern and Central Luzon. Jaspearl Tan/DMS