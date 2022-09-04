Sulu-based marine troops deployed for border, external defense

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has repositioned some of its forces to strengthen border control and external defense operations in different parts of the country.

After more than six years of deployment to combat terrorism in Sulu, the 4th Marine Brigade and the Marine Battalion Landing Team-8 were pulled out from WestMinCom’s joint area of operations and deployed to address security concerns and strengthen border control and external defense operations in the northern part of the country.

Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr., commander of WestMinCom, said in a statement Marine Battalion Landing Team-7 is set to augment troops of Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi or Joint Task Force Central, two of WestMinCom’s field operating commands.

In a send-off ceremony, Rosario presented the Command Plaque to the 4th Marine Brigade and Marine Battalion Landing Team-8 in recognition of their achievement.

The Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) also presented the Plaque de Merito to the marine units. Deserving officers and personnel were also recognized. DMS