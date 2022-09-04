PNP warns students to be cautious as crimes vs women surpass 100 from July to August

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. warned students to be cautious as recorded crimes against women, including minors, reached more than 100 in the last two months.

“Our intention is not to create panic but we caution the students to always be vigilant around their environment. When their parents tell them not to trust strangers, the children must take this seriously,” he said.

Data from the PNP shows that 149 crimes against women involving students were recorded from July 1 to August 31, 2022.

"The majority of these are rape cases mostly from the National Capital Region (NCR). Other prevalent reported cases were Acts of Lasciviousness and violation of the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004," the PNP stated.

Azurin also assures consistent police presence to deter criminals from preying on victims especially in crime-prone areas.

“There is also strong coordination between the Education department and the PNP to work hand-in-hand in ensuring the safety of the children. Now that classes are returning to the in-person set-up, there is a greater challenge for the police officers to monitor closely the vicinity around learning institutions,” he said.

Among the recently killed victim is Jovelyn Galleno who went missing in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan last August 5, her skeletal remains together with her belongings was found on August 23.

Gabriela partylist also named three other victims in a House resolution filed last August 18.

Other victims include Princess Dianne Dayor, 24, of Guiguinto, Bulacan, she went missing last July 2 and was found dead near a creek on July 5; Princess Marie Conde Dumantay, 15, a biker from San Jose del Monte City who found dead in Bustos after she went missing since August 9; and Josie Bonifacio, 40, of Naguilian, Isabela who went missing on August 8 and was found dead on August 9. Robina Asido/DMS