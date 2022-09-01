PNP says ''rape with homicide'' case filed against suspect in Palawan case

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rodolfo Azurin said the case of "rape with homicide" were filed against a suspect in the killing of a 22-year-old saleslady who went missing in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

"The rape with homicide (case) that happened to Jovelyn (Galleno) in Palawan, this morning we just filed a case against the perpetrators," Azurin said during a Palace briefing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the PNP announced the arrest of two male suspects who both "executed an extra judicial confession in the presence of a counsel of their choice stating that they had plan of raping the victim while under the influence of liquor."

Azurin said so far the PNP has confirmed 10 cases that were posted in social media, including the case of Galleno.

"There were cases posted in social media where we confirmed that 10 of the cases really happened and our police are conducting an investigation on this. Some of these were already solved and then others still have ongoing investigation," he said.

"More or less out of the 10 cases published in social media, five were solved while the kidnapping in Bukidnon... they amicably settled, so there are more or less four cases that are still under investigation," he added. Robina Asido/DMS