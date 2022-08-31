Duterte tells PDP Laban to strengthen and consolidate forces for the midterm elections

Former President Rodrigo Duterte, chairman of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan (PDP Laban) urged his partymates to continue to build a strong party and prepare for the midterm elections in 2025.

The popular patriarch of PDP Laban also promised that he will continue to support and campaign for its national and local candidates in the coming polls.

“Mabait talaga ang Diyos. I became President just at the right time. Look, I’m now 77 years old. The right time to retire. Madami ng sakit. Pero I will still help PDP Laban. I can still campaign. Let’s prepare for the next election. I commit to campaign for our candidates,” Duterte said during the PDP Laban’s National Council Meeting on Monday in Paranaque City.

Speaking to more than 300 national council members including senators, congressmen, governors, city mayors and other government officials, Duterte commended all the PDP Laban members who stayed with the party and did not jump ship.

“Bilib ako sa mga taga PDP Laban. Alam mo kung bakit bilib ako sa inyo? Ang mga miyembro ng PDP Laban may prinsipyo. Kung wala kayong prinsipyo, lumukso na kayo sa kabila,” he said.

“Demokrasya tayo. We hope to build a strong PDP Laban, we already have four senators,” Duterte said referring to Senators Francis olentino, Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa, topnotcher Robin Padilla, and Christopher Lawrence Go, who were all in attendance.

During his report to the party, Duterte asked every member to continue the campaign against corruption and illegal drugs, as he reminded everyone of the dangers of illegal drugs to the Philippine society, and how it affects not only families but also the whole community.

Reacting to Duterte’s guidance, party president and former Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi called on the party leadership to be united and unwavering in supporting the party, as its chairman, former President Duterte will also never falter in supporting the party and its members.

To give way for the consolidation of the party, Cusi announced his resignation as party president and called for the election of a new set of party officers. “It has been my distinct honor to serve as your party president and I will gladly turn-over the reins once my successor has been duly elected by the National Assembly,” he said.

Cusi was elected party president in the last National Assembly on July 17, 2021.

Thereafter, the National Council approved a resolution calling for a National Assembly on September 29 in Paranque City where all PDP Laban Members in good standing are welcome to attend.

In accordance with the decision of the National Council, Duterte signed a Notice informing all party members of the holding of a National Assembly to adopt all National Council Resolutions and to elect a new set of party officials.

“Our strength as a party is our ability to stick together no matter how small we may become. Our party chairman has given his guidance for us to consolidate and strengthen the party, to continue his programs, especially his advocacy against drugs, against corruption,” Cusi said.

The National Council also adopted all the various National Executive Committee Resolutions issued since last year’s meeting, which include the expulsion of former Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao as a member of the PDP Laban.

In an 11-page decision early this year, the Comelec’s 2nd Division has recognized the legitimacy of the leadership of Cusi, his officers and members, as the true and official members of PDP Laban. The Comelec stated that the Cusi wing’s May 31 and July 16, 2021 National Council Meetings and its National Assembly held on July 17, 2021 including prior and subsequent acts done pursuant thereto are all valid.

In Resolution 10787, the Comelec also declared PDP Laban as the dominant majority party in the 2022 national and local elections.

As declared by the Comelec, the faction of former Senator Manny Pacquiao and Senator Aquilino Pimentel III are now officially considered illegitimate.

The meeting concluded with Duterte handing out awards of commendation to party officials for their "outstanding service and tireless efforts to the party has been instrumental in achieving national development, economic growth, and a brighter future for all Filipinos!"