Unvaccinated students, teachers, non-teaching staff can join face-to-face classes: CHED

Unvaccinated students, teachers, and non-teaching staff can participate in face-to-face classes, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said.

At a virtual press conference Monday, CHED chairman Prospero de Vera said

We’re allowing vaccinated and unvaccinated students, personnel, and faculty to go to face-to-face classes.”

Based on reports from the regional offices of CHED, 90 percent of higher education personnel were vaccinated while 10 percent are unvaccinated as of August 25.

Of the students, 77 percent are vaccinated while 23 percent remain vaccinated. Jaspearl Tan/DMS