Fire breaks out at portion of SSS; members' records not affected

A fire broke out at early Sunday at the ground floor electrical room of the Social Security System, the Quezon City Fire Department said.

Firefighters said they extinguished the blaze at 5:11 am. They estimated damage at P700,000.

In a statement, SSS said the building’s fire suppressant system effectively contained the spread to other areas.

SSS assures the public that all member data records are not affected and there is no interruption in the delivery of its services in all branches and via online thru My.SSS, SSS Mobile App, and uSSSap Tayo portals.

It likewise assures the public that all payments will be accepted and posted accordingly.

Members with urgent queries and concerns may send their messages to the SSS official email and social media platforms, such as the official Facebook Page, Twitter and Viber. DMS