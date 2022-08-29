All passengers, crew of boat that caught fire near Port of Batangas rescued: PCG

All 48 passengers and 34 crew members of a vessel that caught fire just as it was approaching anchorage port in the Port of Batangas were rescued, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Saturday.

The vessel, MV Asia Philippines, came from Calapan, Oriental Mindoro als bearing 16 rolling cargoes.

Only one of the rescued persons, a 43-year-old female was brought to the nearest hospital due to an injury, the PCG said.

The PCG said it received a report that a vessel caught fire one nautical mile southwest of Batangas Port at 5:59 pm Friday.

Firefighting teams managed to put the blaze under control after nearly five hours. The fire did not affect the 16,000 liters of automotive diesel oil and fuel tank of MV Asia Philippines.

MV Asia Philippines was towed at 10:20 pm into the Batangas Anchorage Area. DMS