8月27日のまにら新聞から

DA assures no price increase for vegetables

［ 107 words｜2022.8.27｜英字 (English) ］

The Department of Agriculture(DA) assured the public that there will be no price increase for vegetables in the National Capital Region (NCR) after the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm ''Florita''.

Agriculture Undersecretary Kristine Evangelista said they are continuously conducting an assessment of the damage.

"Ilocos Norte is not Metro Manila's only source since we are looking at only 220 metric tons, of which only two metric tons are vegetables. The rest is basically rice. So we do not expect the prices of vegetables here in Metro Manila to move due to storm and its effects in Ilocos Norte at this point," Evangelista said. Office of the Press Secretary

