マニラ
34度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P4,060
$100=P5570

8月27日のまにら新聞から

DOE official forecasts diesel, kerosene prices to go up by P5 on Tuesday

［ 102 words｜2022.8.27｜英字 (English) ］

An official of the Department of Energy (DOE) forecasts that pump prices will rise on Tuesday.

Rodela Romero, assistant director of the Oil Industry Management Bureau, the virtual ''Laging Handa'' forum Friday, that based on preliminary estimates diesel and kerosene prices will go up by P5 and gasoline by one peso.

Romero said this is based on four days of trading. She added they are waiting for the result of trading of petroleum products from Monday until Friday to get a more accurate picture.

Diesel prices went down for seven weeks and gasoline, six weeks, before pump prices went up last Tuesday. DMS

