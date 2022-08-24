''Florita'' over coastal waters of Ilocos Norte: Pagasa

Severe Tropical Storm ''Florita'' was located over the coastal waters of Ilocos Norte as it continues to cross Northern Luzon.

In its 8 pm bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said ''Florita'' was estimated 18.6 degrees north, 120.4 degrees east over Burgos, Ilocos Norte.

''Florita'', which had winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 165 kilometers per hours, was moving northwest at 25 kilometers per hour.

''Florita'' became a severe tropical storm early Tuesday and made landfall in Maconacon, Isabela at 10:30 am.

Pagasa said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are forecast over Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Tarlac, Pampanga, and Bataan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, and the rest of Central Luzon, Pagasa said.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Three remains over the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Ballesteros, Pamplona, Abulug, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes), the southwestern portion of Babuyan Islands (Camiguin Is., Dalupiri Is), and the northern and central portions of Apayao (Calanasan, Kabugao, Luna, Pudtol, Flora, Santa Marcela),and Ilocos Norte.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two is up over the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Quirino, Gregorio del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Lucia, Galimuyod, City of Candon, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Banayoyo, Santiago, Burgos, San Esteban, Santa Maria, Nagbukel, Narvacan, Santa, Santa Catalina, San Vicente, Bantay, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, Caoayan, City of Vigan, Magsingal, San Juan, Cabugao, Sinait), the rest of Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, the northern portion of Mountain Province (Besao, Sagada, Bontoc, Sadanga, Barlig, Natonin, Paracelis), the rest of mainland Cagayan, the rest of Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Isabela (Roxas, Quirino, Tumauini, Delfin Albano, Mallig, Quezon, Santo Tomas, Cabagan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon).

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One is hoisted over Batanes, the rest of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the rest of Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, the rest of Ilocos Sur, and the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag). DMS