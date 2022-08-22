Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.1 raised over Aurora, Cagayan, Isabela: Pagasa

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised on Sunday over Aurora, Cagayan, and Isabela, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 5 pm bulletin.

The center of Tropical Depression ''Florita'' was last seen 540 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan with maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of 70 kilometers per hour, said Pagasa.

''Florita'' is forecast to become a tropical storm Monday morning or afternoon and may reach peak intensity of 75 kilometers per hour prior to making landfall Tuesday morning or afternoon.

“Tomorrow early morning through afternoon, light to moderate with at times heavy rains may prevail over Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, and Aurora,” Pagasa said.

From tomorrow evening to Tuesday evening, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region are expected to experience “heavy to intense with at times torrential rains”.

Meanwhile, “light to moderate with at times heavy rains” are expected over Central Luzon and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

Pagasa said more areas will be placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One in the next bulletins while areas under TCWS 1 while be updated as ''Florita'' approaches. Jaspearl Tan/DMS