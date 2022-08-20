DOH reports two new cases of monkeypox

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday has identified two more cases of monkeypox in the country, making it a total of three.

In a virtual press briefing, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the two persons aged 34 and 29 had travel history to countries with confirmed monkeypox cases.

No local transmission of monkeypox has been recorded , she added.

The second case, a 34-year-old, tested positive on Thursday and is under home isolation. The 29-year-old, tested positive on Friday and is isolated in a health facility.

Seventeen close contacts were identified.

The first case of monkeypox in the country was announced on July 29. The person was discharged on August 6. Jaspearl Tan/DMS