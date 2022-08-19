National Security Adviser visits Pag-asa Island

National Security Adviser Secretary Clarita Carlos visited Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday.

She was welcomed by Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos.

After meeting with Wescom, at the Antonio Bautista Air Base, she proceeded to Pag-asa Island via military aircraft.

Upon her arrival, the national security adviser met with the officials of the local government unit of Kalayaan, military and other uniformed personnel, and local residents.

Admiral Carlos said "her visit bespeaks of our common aspiration, strong stand, and unwavering dedication to protect the people and the state under our responsibility."

"In collaboration with our peace partners, we have done our best in ensuring that the NSA's official visit in Wescom's area of responsibility is worthwhile and that there will be no stones unturned as to all security matters of utmost significance. Hence, Wescom's commitment to national security and interests is and shall always be the order of the day," he said. Robina Asido/DMS