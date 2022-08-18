Marcos says gov't negotiating with traders to lower price of sugar

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the government is negotiating with traders to lower the price of sugar.

“That’s what we are negotiating with the traders now. Hihingin natin… They first offered at 80 pesos (per kilo) so sabi ko, ‘Hingiin ko na ‘yung 70 pesos, tulungan niyo na lang kasi kawawa naman ang tao.’ And we’re getting there,” said in a media interview during the launch of PinasLakas vaccination campaign in SM City Manila.

A few weeks ago, news reports said sugar was fetching P100 a kilo.

Marcos said he would let the legislature investigate the sugar importation issue, stressing that his focus is addressing challenges confronting food and beverage manufacturers.

He said there is a need to immediately address problems hounding the industry to avert a looming shortage, which may affect local sugar workers and their families.

“Because right now, they are starting to cut down the days of the week na nagtatrabaho and we are very worried of course about jobs. So ‘yun ang iniintindi ko talaga right now,” he said.

The sugar situation is similar to other agricultural commodities in the Philippines, Marcos said, noting that the government is being compelled to import to replenish local requirements when there is shortage in production.

“To cut production costs, the government extends subsidies and fertilizer to farmers,” he said. Presidential News Desk