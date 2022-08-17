Soft drinks makers confirm ''shortage of premium bottled sugar''

Three soft drink manufacturers, led by Cola-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc, said on Tuesday they confirmed ''our industry is facing a shortage of premium bottled sugar- a key ingredient in many of our products.''

''We are working closely with other stakeholders of the industry and the government to address the situation,'' said the companies.

Coca-Cola was joined by Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines and ARC Refreshments Corp., the makers of RC Cola.

On Monday evening, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr proposed to the Philippine Chamber of Food Manufacturers, Inc. the government is open to allowing local manufacturers to import sugar as an emergency measure.

Marcos said this importation will need approval of the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA).

Marcos said the government is studying measures to increase sugar supply.

“Hopefully, we can get some concessions with the traders so that at least the pricing will be reasonable. The concern is the supply right now. I’ll make sure that there is sufficient supply in the country so that you can operate at full capacity,” Marcos told representatives of the food manufacturers.

Marcos said there is no need for the government to import sugar until October since there is sufficient supply. DMS